Soccer: Veteran Japan fullback Nagatomo signs new FC Tokyo deal

Veteran Japan fullback Yuto Nagatomo has signed on for the upcoming 2023 season, his J-League club FC Tokyo announced Thursday.

In November in Qatar, the 36-year-old started each of the Samurai Blue’s four World Cup games, becoming the first Japanese to compete at four straight tournaments.

“I’ve rested my heart and body and thoroughly thought about what to do with my life,” Nagatomo said through the club. “I’ve reconfirmed my passion for football.”

“A hot desire to somehow hoist the J-League trophy with Tokyo has welled up within me.”

Nagatomo began his professional career at the club before ...