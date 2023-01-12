Mitsubishi Electric to set up 1st air conditioner plant in India

Newsfrom Japan

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Thursday it will invest 26.7 billion yen ($200 million) to establish its first plant in India to produce room air conditioners in a bid to tap into its increasing population and economic growth.

The Japanese company will build a plant with an annual capacity of 300,000 units in Tamil Nadu, southern India, and aims to start production in October 2025. The company will also make 650,000 compressors a year at the plant.

The new factory is part of the company’s five-year business plan through March 2026, under which Mitsubishi Electric plans to invest some 180 billio...