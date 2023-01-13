Fukushima treated water likely to be discharged in spring or summer

Newsfrom Japan

A planned discharge of treated water from the crippled nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture into the sea will start around this spring or summer, some two years after a decision on its release was made, the Japanese government said Friday. A revised policy on the disposal of the treated water containing low-level concentrations of tritium as well as financial support for affected fishing communities was endorsed during a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers on Friday. The communities and neighboring China remain opposed to the release of water about 1 kilometer off the Pacific coast. T...