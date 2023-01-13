Japan gov't bond yield tops BOJ cap for 1st time since policy tweak

Newsfrom Japan

The key yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds on Friday topped the upper limit of 0.50 percent set by the Bank of Japan for the first time since the trading band was widened last month, as the market reacts to expectations the central bank will again tweak policy. The move came despite the BOJ's desperate attempts to keep the yield below the threshold by offering to buy unlimited amounts of 10-year bonds at that level. The central bank purchased a record daily amount of Japanese government bonds on Thursday, ahead of a two-day policy meeting next week. The benchmark yield on 10-year bonds...