China EV giant BYD debuts at auto show ahead of Japan market entry

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. on Friday made its debut at an auto show near Tokyo ahead of releasing its first passenger car at the end of the month.

Showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Chiba, east of Tokyo, the Atto 3 sport utility vehicle will be available for sale from Jan. 31, and is the first of three passenger cars BYD plans to introduce to the Japanese market by the end of March 2024. The other two EVs are a sedan and a compact car.

“As the (Atto 3) is about to go on sale, we wanted to give people the opportunity to touch it and feel closer to BYD,” said a public relations spo...