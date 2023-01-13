Japan supports TSMC’s intention to build another chip plant

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s industry minister said Friday the government supports Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s intention to build another chip fabrication plant in the country after the one currently under construction in Kumamoto Prefecture.

As the automobile and other industries in Japan grapple with a protracted global semiconductor shortage, there are increasing calls for a more geographically diverse and resilient supply chain as well as an increase in domestic production.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters that he will consider what assistance the government ...