URGENT: Sluggers Ramirez, Bass to enter Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame

Newsfrom Japan

Sluggers Alex Ramirez and Randy Bass have been voted into Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame, the body announced Friday.

Ramirez, who finished playing in 2013, won two Central League MVP awards and is the only imported player to achieve the iconic 2,000-hit milestone in Japan.

Bass, a two-time Triple Crown-winning first baseman and the CL’s MVP in 1985, when he led the Hanshin Tigers to their only Japan Series championship, hit 202 home runs in just 614 games over a little more than five Japanese seasons.