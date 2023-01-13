Int’l travelers at Japan airports surge 17-fold in New Year holidays

Newsfrom Japan

The number of international flight passengers using two major airports in Japan during the New Year holidays surged roughly 17-fold from the same period two years earlier due to the relaxation of border controls, immigration authorities said Friday.

About 895,000 travelers used Narita airport on the outskirts of Tokyo and Haneda airport in the capital for international flights between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, figures from the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau showed.

The figure was sharply up from the roughly 52,500 who flew internationally via the two airports from Dec. 25, 2020 to Jan. 3...