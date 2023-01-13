Japan, U.S. leaders to confirm importance of Taiwan peace

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to hold a summit Friday with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, with the two leaders expected to confirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Kishida, who is making his first trip to the U.S. capital since taking office in October 2021, and Biden are also likely to agree the two countries will cooperate to secure semiconductor supply chains in a bid to counter China’s military and economic clout in the region.

The meeting between Kishida, who represents a constituency in Hiroshima, and Biden comes around four mo...