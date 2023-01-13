Asahi tops as 3 of 4 major Japan brewers mark sales rise in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Three of four major Japanese brewers posted a rise in sales of beer and beer-like drinks in 2022 from a year earlier, with Asahi Breweries Ltd. apparently taking the top spot for the first time in three years, their data showed Friday.

The results suggest more people are going out drinking amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions. The total sales volume of the four companies, also including Kirin Brewery Co., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Sapporo Breweries Ltd., likely expanded by around 3 percent for the first increase in 18 years.

Asahi, which does not disclose sales volume, logged a 10 percen...