JR East employee sexually harassed visually impaired female passenger

Newsfrom Japan

A male employee of East Japan Railway Co. repeatedly made comments deemed to be of a sexually harassing nature to a visually impaired female passenger at a Tokyo station for three months until earlier this month, company officials said Friday.

The railway operator, commonly known as JR East, is considering disciplinary action against the employee, who made comments such as, “Isn’t your chest heavy? I can carry it for you,” while guiding her to the platform from the ticket gate, the officials said.

The woman asked the JR East station for guidance, and he was put in charge of taking care of her ...