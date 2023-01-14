Japan retailers post improved 9-month earnings as COVID effects ease

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese retailers reported improved earnings for the nine months through November, with some posting record net profits and sales as eased pandemic restrictions helped revive consumption.

Aeon Co. said Friday that its operating profit rose 26.3 percent from a year earlier to 112.68 billion yen in the March-November period as sales grew 4.2 percent to an all-time high of 6.72 trillion yen on strong sales of food products under affordable private brands. Many retailers in Japan close their books in February.

Aeon’s archrival Seven & i Holdings Co. said Thursday it logged a record net prof...