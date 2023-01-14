Japan’s PM urges U.S. to “come back” to Trans-Pacific free trade pact

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday urged the United States to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact to establish a “fair economic order” for prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region amid China’s rise.

The TPP had originally been signed in February 2016 by 12 countries including Japan and the United States, but a new U.S. administration in 2017 under then President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact to pursue an “America First” economic policy aimed at protecting the domestic job market.

To facilitate regional market access, it is “vital for the United States to come b...