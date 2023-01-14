Gist of joint statement released after Japan-U.S. summit

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of a joint statement released Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held a summit in Washington.

Kishida and Biden:

-- vow to develop Japan’s counterstrike capabilities.

-- confirm importance of peace and stability across Taiwan Strait.

-- urge peaceful resolution of China-Taiwan issues.

-- vow to join hands in cybersecurity, space, semiconductor fields.

-- agree to work toward success of G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

-- vow to keep imposing sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine.

-- call on China to report adequate data on...