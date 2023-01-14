Gist of joint statement released after Japan-U.S. summit
The following is the gist of a joint statement released Friday after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden held a summit in Washington.
Kishida and Biden:
-- vow to develop Japan’s counterstrike capabilities.
-- confirm importance of peace and stability across Taiwan Strait.
-- urge peaceful resolution of China-Taiwan issues.
-- vow to join hands in cybersecurity, space, semiconductor fields.
-- agree to work toward success of G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May.
-- vow to keep imposing sanctions on Russia over war in Ukraine.
-- call on China to report adequate data on...