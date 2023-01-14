Baseball: Athletics finalize 1-year deal for right-hander Fujinami

Newsfrom Japan

The Oakland Athletics have agreed to terms with former Hanshin Tigers right-hander Shintaro Fujinami on a one-year contract for the 2023 season, the MLB club announced Friday.

The Athletics acquired the 28-year-old pitcher via the posting system and expect to use him as part of their rotation, according to local media reports.

Fujinami went 3-5 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 games for the Central League’s Tigers last year. Over his 10 years with the western Japan club, he was 57-54 with a 3.41 ERA in 189 games.

The Osaka native will be in line to battle superstar compatriot Shohei Ohtani, whose Los Ang...