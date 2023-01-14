Japan to continue collecting expressway tolls almost indefinitely

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s government plans to continue collecting toll fees from expressway users almost indefinitely as it plans to further extend the tolling period by 50 years to 2115, a source close to the matter said Saturday.

The envisioned extension of the tolling period is aimed at paying for replacements of aging bridges and lane expansions in rural areas. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is preparing related bills for submission to parliament when a new session is convened on Jan. 23, the source said.

The government initially planned to continue collecting expressway toll fe...