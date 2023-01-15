Ukraine nuclear plant workers named Arms Control Persons of Year

Newsfrom Japan

The staff of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant have been named Arms Control Persons of the Year for 2022 for their work maintaining the facility’s safety amid the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. nongovernmental organization.

The Arms Control Association based in Washington unveiled the award results on Friday, saying the workers were selected through an online poll that drew more than 3,500 participants from nearly 80 countries.

The annual award highlights initiatives aimed at progress in disarmament, nuclear security, nonproliferation and other areas. Past winners include activ...