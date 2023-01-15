Japan startups team with farmers to put tech to work in agriculture

Newsfrom Japan

From robots to artificial intelligence and blockchain-based marketing, technological innovation is increasingly being harnessed in Japan to improve farming methods and create a more sustainable industry.

Among those embracing the digital trend is Metagri-Labo, a community launched in March 2022 that aims to merge agriculture and blockchain technology to increase farming revenues while revitalizing regional areas.

The group is working to make decentralized finance, an umbrella term for peer-to-peer financial interactions using smart contracts, a reality in the agricultural industry by 2024 with...