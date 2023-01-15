Soccer: Kubo scores in Sociedad’s win over Bilbao

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese attacker Takefusa Kubo scored his third goal of the Spanish La Liga season in Real Sociedad’s 3-1 win at home to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

Kubo received a diagonal through pass from David Silva, before dribbling past a defender and slotting home to make it 2-0 in the 37th minute. However, he got carried away with his celebration and was booked for removing his shirt.

He left the pitch with 14 minutes remaining.

“I need to address not being able to play that hard after I received a yellow card,” Kubo said in a statement released by the club.

