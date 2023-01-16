Tokyo stocks open lower on firming yen amid BOJ policy speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by a firming yen that rose to a seven-month high versus the U.S. dollar in the mid-127 level late last week amid speculation the Bank of Japan may further revise its ultraloose monetary policy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 371.42 points, or 1.42 percent, from Friday to 25,748.10. The broader Topix index was down 16.40 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,886.68.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, precision instrument and transportation equipment issues. At 9 a.m., the ...