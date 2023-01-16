Japan 10-year gov’t bond yield tops BOJ cap again

Newsfrom Japan

The key yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds on Monday exceeded the upper limit of 0.50 percent set by the Bank of Japan for two consecutive sessions since the trading band was widened last month.

The move comes as many investors unloaded bonds amid views that the central bank could again widen the range of the benchmark yield at its two-day policy meeting starting Tuesday, in a further shift from its ultraloose monetary policy. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

The yield hit 0.510 percent at one point Monday, up 0.010 percentage point from its closing level on Friday. It briefly ros...