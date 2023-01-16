Tokyo stocks drop in morning on firm yen amid BOJ shift speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Monday morning, led by selling of export-related issues on a firm yen against the U.S. dollar amid speculation the Bank of Japan may further revise its ultraloose monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 264.14 points, or 1.01 percent, from Friday to 25,855.38. The broader Topix index was down 10.75 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,892.33.

Export-oriented stocks such as automakers and precision instrument manufacturers fell.