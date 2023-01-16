Japan to test new freight routes amid global supply chain instability

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to work with domestic firms to test new international supply routes as soon as March, as it aims to diversify freight options in response to recent supply chain instability highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

With international events causing delays and a rise in transport costs, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism intends to ensure a reliable freight system by preparing alternative shipping and train links to reach the United States and Europe.

Delays in international freight can lead to shortages in raw materia...