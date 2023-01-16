Tokyo stocks slide on firm yen amid BOJ policy shift speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell for two straight sessions Monday, as the yen's rise to a fresh seven-month high against the U.S. dollar drove down exporters amid speculation the Bank of Japan may further revise its ultraloose monetary policy this week. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 297.20 points, or 1.14 percent, from Friday at 25,822.32. The broader Topix index finished 16.77 points, or 0.88 percent, lower at 1,886.31. Automakers and precision instrument manufacturers were lower on the yen's strength, while bank stocks also dropped on profit-taking.