ANA to offer flight attendants 2-day workweek after COVID

All Nippon Airways Co. plans to offer its flight attendants the option of working two days a week, starting fiscal 2023, enabling them to pursue second jobs as the coronavirus pandemic has dented demand for air travel, company sources said Monday.

The Japanese airline hopes the scheme -- previously limited to those who needed to take care of children or the elderly -- will also be used to learn new skills, potentially linking them to new endeavors for the company, according to the sources.

It will be available to around 8,500 of its flight attendants who live in Japan. However, ANA plans to re...