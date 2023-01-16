German leader Scholz plans to visit Japan in March

Newsfrom Japan

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planning to visit Japan in March for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a Japanese government source said Monday, as the two countries seek closer ties amid global challenges, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During the visit, Scholz and Kishida are expected to launch intergovernmental talks, which will also involve their ministers, to discuss issues ranging from an energy and food crisis exacerbated by the Russian war to strengthening supply chains to sustain economic growth, the source said.

Germany already has bilateral frameworks for discussion...