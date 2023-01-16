China OKs some visas for Japan, S. Korea citizens as exceptions

Newsfrom Japan

China has approved issuing some types of visas to Japanese and South Korean citizens as exceptions of its policy of suspending visa facilities after the neighbors tightened border controls on visitors from China, a Chinese government source said Monday.

A senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official indicated at a press conference last Friday the government has been flexibly implementing the policy introduced earlier last week, with exceptions made for diplomats, government officials and businesspeople facing urgent needs.

However, the Chinese government has not released the criteria for exception...