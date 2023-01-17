Tokyo stocks open higher on firm European shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, supported by European share gains and a slight weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 233.98 points, or 0.91 percent, from Monday to 26,056.30. The broader Topix index was up 11.29 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,897.60.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, electric appliance, and marine transportation issues.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 128.33-36 yen compared with 128.50-60 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 127.97-128.00 yen in Tokyo...