FEATURE: Clubs rebuilding workplace camaraderie lost during COVID isolation

With remote work becoming commonplace in Japan since the coronavirus pandemic, companies are seeking ways to have employees interact through “club activities,” including in-person gatherings on holidays involving colleagues who have only previously met online.

Some companies have even started subsidizing club expenses after finding the activities deliver for their business.

Hiroki Hasumi, 50, who works for Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. in Tokyo, launched a virtual cycling club last July.

He had envisioned using an app that would allow people to ride virtually from home, but once he...