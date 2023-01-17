Tokyo stocks rise in morning as exporters bought on weaker yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning, buoyed by buying of exporters on a weaker yen and bargain-hunting after the Nikkei index fell sharply over the past two trading days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 318.19 points, or 1.23 percent, from Monday to 26,140.51. The broader Topix index was up 14.64 points, or 0.78 percent, at 1,900.95.

Transportation equipment, electric appliance, and marine transportation issues were the best performers among Japan’s major stocks.