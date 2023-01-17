BOJ faces market scrutiny over 1st policy meeting after surprise tweak

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan is keeping financial markets jittery over what its potential next moves will be following a two-day policy-setting meeting from Tuesday after its surprise decision to raise its long-term yield ceiling last month.

The BOJ is facing growing pressure to tweak its monetary policy again after the move last December led to a spike in 10-year Japanese government bond yields, subsequently challenging the newly set cap.

The abrupt policy decision in December was taken by market players as an effective interest rate hike -- something that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has categorically deni...