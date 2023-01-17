URGENT: New BOJ chief pick likely to be submitted to parliament in Feb.
Newsfrom JapanEconomy Politics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The government is considering submitting to parliament an appointment plan for the next Bank of Japan governor, likely on Feb. 10, ruling party sources said Tuesday.
The current term of Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who took the helm at the central bank in 2013, ends in April. The government will also seek approval for new deputy governors, whose appointments will likely be summited at the same time, the sources said.