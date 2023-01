Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Jan. 17:

-- Machinery orders for November to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m.

-- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference.

-- Numbers of foreign visitors arriving in Japan in December, whole of 2022 to be released by Japan National Tourism Organization at 4:15 p.m.

-- Ruling to be handed down by Nara District Court on House of Representatives lawmaker belonging to Japan Innovation Party over violation of public offices election law in October 2021 vote.

-- Ruling to be handed down by Tokyo High Court over case invol...