Tokyo stocks rebound on strong exporters ahead of BOJ decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks bounced back Tuesday as investors bought exporters on a weaker yen amid caution over a potential surprise decision by the Bank of Japan following its policy meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 316.36 points, or 1.23 percent, from Monday at 26,138.68. The broader Topix index finished 16.58 points, or 0.88 percent, higher at 1,902.89.

By industry, transportation equipment, electric appliance, and marine transportation issues were among the best performers.