URGENT: Renault in final-stage talks to lower stake in Nissan

Renault SA is in the final-stage of talks with Nissan Motor Co. to lower its stake in its Japanese partner to 15 percent from the current 43 percent, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, in a major overhaul of their decades-old capital alliance.

Renault and Nissan plan to reshape their alliance structure to bring their reciprocal stakes to an equal level at 15 percent, they said. Nissan, which has a 15 percent stake without voting rights in the smaller French partner, has been seeking a more balanced capital relationship for years.