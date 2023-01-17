Singapore tourist arrivals to recover to pre-pandemic level by 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Singapore’s tourism authority on Tuesday projected tourist arrivals to the city-state to recover to pre-pandemic levels by next year.

The Singapore Tourism Board said international visitor arrivals in 2022 reached 6.3 million, about a third of the pre-pandemic level.

The top places visitors came from were Indonesia, India and Malaysia.

The authority is projecting that visitor arrivals will hit 12 million to 14 million this year, bringing in S$18 billion ($13.6 billion) to S$21 billion in tourism receipts, still below 2019 levels.

On the return of visitors from mainland China, which used to be ...