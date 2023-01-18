Tokyo stocks open higher on U.S. tech gains ahead of BOJ outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. high-tech shares, as investors traded cautiously ahead of the outcome later in the day of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 88.49 points, or 0.34 percent, from Tuesday to 26,227.17. The broader Topix index was up 1.15 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,904.04.

Among the best performers were precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and electric power and gas issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 128.26-29 yen compared with 128.07-17 yen in New York a...