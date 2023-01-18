Tokyo stocks gain in morning on strong techs ahead of BOJ decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Wednesday morning as high-tech shares were bought after overnight gains in their U.S. counterparts, but the upside was capped amid caution ahead of the outcome later in the day of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 163.18 points, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday to 26,301.86. The broader Topix index was up 6.98 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,909.87.

By industry, precision instrument, pharmaceutical, and marine transportation shares were among the best performers.