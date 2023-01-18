URGENT: Yen falls to 130 level vs. dollar after BOJ maintains monetary policy
The yen fell sharply to the 130 level against the U.S. dollar from the 128 yen zone Wednesday after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy.
The Bank of Japan made no change to its ultralow rate policy after the central bank earlier surprised markets by allowing key long-term government bond yields to move in a wider range.