URGENT: No need to further widen 10-year gov’t yield trading band: BOJ chief

Economy

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Wednesday he sees no need to further widen the trading band for 10-year Japanese government bond yields, after the central bank maintained its ultralow rate policy earlier in the day.

Speaking at a press conference following a two-day policy-setting meeting, Kuroda expressed hope that market distortions in the bond market will be fixed. The BOJ’s yield curve control program to keep short- and long-term interest rates at low levels can be sustained, the governor said.

He reiterated that the central bank will keep monetary easing to promote wage growth...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan