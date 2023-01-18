Baseball: Fujinami ready for Oakland venture, relishes Ohtani rivalry

Newsfrom Japan

Shintaro Fujinami spoke of his delight at joining the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday as the hard-throwing right-hander also welcomed the chance to renew his rivalry with two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

The 28-year-old Fujinami signed a one-year contract, reported by American media outlets to be worth $3.25 million in salary, after he was posted by the Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball’s Central League.

“I want to thank the Hanshin Tigers for the 10 years of my professional career in Japan. Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to pitch against the best hitters in the world,” s...