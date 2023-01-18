Tennis: Japan’s Nishioka advances to Australian Open 3rd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka advanced to the Australian Open’s third round with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Dalibor Svrcina on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Nishioka, the 31st seed at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, beat the 20-year-old Czech Svrcina, ranked 219th in the world, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 1 hour, 47 minutes.

It is the second time the left-handed Nishioka has reached the third round in a Grand Slam, the last time coming here in 2020.

His next opponent will be 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald, who reached the third round by defeating Spanish top seed and defending cham...