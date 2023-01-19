Kishida’s speech to highlight child policy as investment for future

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pledge to secure funds for policies to combat Japan’s declining birthrate in his speech at the opening of a regular parliamentary session next week, a draft of the address showed Wednesday.

While the government has been criticized for lacking countermeasures that have an immediate effect, Kishida will underscore the need to enhance public support for child-rearing by describing such policies as “the most effective investment for the future.”

Kishida will also apologize after four of his ministers stepped down due to scandals within the span of around two ...