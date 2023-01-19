Tokyo stocks retreat in morning as gains locked in, yen firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, with exporters leading the retreat amid a firm yen and investors locking in gains after surges the previous day following the Bank of Japan’s decision to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 322.50 points, or 1.20 percent, from Wednesday to 26,468.62. The broader Topix index was down 14.71 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,920.22.

Export-oriented transportation equipment and machinery issues were among the worst performers.