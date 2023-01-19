Soccer: Iwabuchi joins Tottenham Women on loan from Arsenal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Mana Iwabuchi has joined Tottenham from Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season, the English Women’s Super League side said Wednesday.

The 29-year-old joined Arsenal from Aston Villa last season but has seen little game time this term.

“I’m very excited to be here,” Iwabuchi said on Tottenham’s official website. “I’m an intelligent player...I bring that on the pitch for the team and try to contribute.”

Iwabuchi is the third player from Japan to join a new club in the WSL this month after 18-year-old forward Maika Hamano signed for Chelsea from INAC Kobe Leonessa and 23-year-o...