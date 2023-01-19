Japan to allow unlicensed electric scooter riding from July

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s electric scooter users will no longer require a driver’s license from July, though minors under 16 will be banned from riding them, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The new rules apply to scooters with a maximum speed of 20 kilometers per hour, and riders must comply with the same traffic rules as bicycles, including not riding on sidewalks. Scooter riders are advised to wear helmets, although it is not compulsory.

The two-wheeled scooters have been attracting a growing number of users in Japan, especially in metropolitan areas. Accidents and traffic rule violations, such as r...