Basketball: Wizards’ Hachimura on trade block: report

The Washington Wizards have made Japanese power forward Rui Hachimura available in trade discussions with multiple teams, the Athletic reported Wednesday.

The report said Hachimura, who becomes a restricted free agent in July, “has drawn interest from several Western Conference teams in need of scoring” ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Hachimura in 2019 became the first Japanese to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his four-year contract but the Wizards, or any team which trades for him, can retain him next season by extending him a qua...