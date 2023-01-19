Tokyo stocks drop as firm yen pushes down exporters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday, led by exporters as a stronger yen prompted investors to cash in gains made after the Bank of Japan’s decision the previous day to maintain its ultraeasy monetary policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 385.89 points, or 1.44 percent, from Wednesday at 26,405.23. The broader Topix index finished 19.31 points, or 1.00 percent, lower at 1,915.62.

By industry, auto and export-oriented tech shares were among the worst performers.