N. Korea touts 2022 economic achievement despite challenges

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea touted unspecified economic achievement in 2022 despite unprecedented challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic during a recent session of its top legislature, which leader Kim Jong Un did not attend, according to state-run media reports Thursday.

In a report to the two-day Supreme People’s Assembly session through Wednesday, Premier Kim Tok Hun said North Korean people “achieved remarkable successes in the struggle for economic construction” by overcoming “all sorts of unprecedented challenges and threats,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The premier, however, did n...