Baseball: Fighters' ballpark spa lottery begins for 1st series

Newsfrom Japan

Fans wishing to enjoy a sauna and hot bath during the first games at the Nippon Ham Fighters' new stadium, Es Con Field Hokkaido, can now enter a lottery to obtain tickets, the Pacific League club announced Thursday. The new ballpark boasts a retractable roof to shield the game from Hokkaido's frigid winters and snowy weather and includes a tower in left field complete with a hotel and spa, where patrons can view the game in style. The Fighters will play their first regular-season game there on March 30 against the Rakuten Eagles, a day ahead of Nippon Professional Baseball's five other home o...